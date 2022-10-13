The following real estate transfers were recorded from Oct. 3-10:
8.3 acres on Kentucky Highway 56 W, Paul Nolan and Heather C. Clouse to Joseph Allen and Erica Leigh Tapp, $5,500
Two lots at Dug Hill Subdivision in Island, Sue Markwell to James Braddock and Jessica Markwell, $170,000
2.09 acres at 4230 Kentucky Highway 815 in Utica, Christal Warner to Terry Ray and Dawn Warner, $45,000
14.17 acres at 318 E. Harmons Ferry Road in Utica, Rebecca E. Wilson, David Brian Wilson, II to Hubert and Dana M. Hopkins, $245,000
0.569 acres at 1189 Kentucky Highway 815 in Calhoun, Joshua C. Young to Alex J. Hayden, $195,000
One acre on Kentucky Highway 3470 in Calhoun, Ricky D. Wilson to Dennis and Cheryl Vanover, $20,000
1.25 acres at 665 Kentucky Highway 136 W in Calhoun, Haley N. Owens and Lloyd Brett Powell to Landon T. Renfrow, $140,000
Two tracts at Wilson Street and Kentucky Highway 256 in Calhoun, City of Calhoun to McLean County Regional Water Commission, $15,481.30
Three parcels on Kentucky Highway 797 in Beech Grove, Keith M. and Christin L. Crabtree to Sui Uk Cung and Run Cung Hnem, $1,200,000
