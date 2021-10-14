The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 5 to Oct. 12:
1 lot, James and Mary Denise Texas to Mary Stobaugh, $155,000
2 tracts, Jack and Jenny Suiter to Glen Tanner, $255,000
1.691 acres on Timber Ridge Estates, William P. Jones to Jeffrey and Leilani Owens, $35,000
1 lot on 810 Main St. in Sacramento, Faith Industries LLC to Timothy L. and Sylvia Sutton, $11,500.
2 lots in Rumsey, Phillip Wayne and Laquita Willoughby to Bradley Todd Rust, Carrie Ann Ellis, $52,000
