The following real estate transfers were recorded from Oct. 10-13:
One lot at Broadway and Hill Street in Livermore, Robert R. and Scherry L. Morris to Dorothy Holbrook, $128,665.57
43.23 acres on Kentucky Highway 81 in Calhoun, Janette M. Ferguson to Mark A. Humphrey, $140,000
1.496 acres at 1525 Kentucky Highway 1792 in Calhoun, Heather R. Cardwell to Megan Henderson, $102,800
One lot at 335 High St. in Calhoun, Phillip Middleton, Marica Winters, Terry Middleton, Don Middleton, Dalida and Steve Smith, Shirley McCrady to Jessica Curran, $64,000
Two lots at 235 Meadowview Drive in Island, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Chad J. and Ellie D. Luczak, W. E. Quisenberry, Jr., master commissioner to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, $41,667
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.