The following real estate transfers were recorded from Oct. 14-24:
0.594 acres, Matthew Kirk Douglas, Mellisa Marie Douglas to Troy Phillips, $9,000
One lot, Carolyn Crabtree to Donnie Browning, $20,000
One lot, Philip Scott and Barbara Faye Thomas to Josh Badertscher, $8,000
10 acres on Kentucky Highway 797, Richard B. and Angela Ebelhar to Keith M. and Christin Crabtree, $800,000
