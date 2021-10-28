The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:
1 lot on Sixth Street in Livermore, Kathryn Owen to Tessa Wilkerson, $80,033.08
2 lots on 17541 Ranger Landing Road, Elizabeth A. Pillow to Longview Development Inc, $80,000
108.299 acres on Kentucky 140, Jeffery Jean and Emogene Pruden Coke to Jason Wayne and Jessica Jean Crisp, $516,505.01
88.788 acres on 178 Brooks Schoolhouse Road in Calhoun, Jennie Langley, Michael Harris, Marilyn Joyce Harris, Scott Langley, Joanna and Ronnie Culbreth to Matthew J and Chelsea Farmer, $540,000
2 tracts on 250 E Broadway in Island, Jeremy and Tammy Willoughby to T & T Real Estate LLC, $40,000
2 acres on 890 Cartwright Lane, City of Livermore to Charles J and Shannon A Mitchell, $17,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.