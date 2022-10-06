The following real estate transfers were recorded from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3:
0.441 acres at 2438 Brooks Schoolhouse Road in Calhoun, Robert K. Clark to Kerry D. Settle, $145,000
One lot on Main Street, Delma Hutchins, Brad and April Hutchins to LCRH, LLC, $65,000
0.45 acres at 1900 Doug Hill Road in Island, Sacramento Deposit Bank to Vicki Lynn Ventura and Timothy Joe Sheppard, $20,101
One lot in Beech Grove, Doug and Janie Hayden to Celena Anthony, $39,401.91
One lot on Main Street, Betty L. Harper-Whitmer and Hobert Whitmer, Randy Phillip and Starla Gaye Sosh to Grady Joe and Dayna N. Butterworth, $65,000
50.73 acres, Murphy Farms, LLC to Blessing Family, LLC, $2,000,000
