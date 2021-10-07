The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 28 to Oct. 4:
Quitclaim deed on 1 lot on Main Street in Calhoun, U.S. Bank, Cardinal Federal Savings and Loan Association (Owensboro Federal Savings and Loan Association) to Hogan Holdings 85, LLC., $179,900.
2 parcels, Theresa Justine and Keith Wiggins to Mike Hayden, $80,000.
27 acres, Casey F. and Christine Collins, Donnie C. Collins, Donnie C. Collins Revocable Trust Agreement to Anthony L. and Julie A. Ebelhar, Daniel F. Ebelar, Sharon R. Ebelhar, Daniel F. Ebelhar and Sharon R. Ebelhar Revocable Trust Agreement, $38,500.
6.013 acres, Ricky Dale Wilson to Clint Joseph and Erica N. Wilson, $240,000.
1 lot on Elm Street in Livermore, Gaylon D. and Mary Etta Tomes to James A. Morris, $69,000.
2.006 acres, Christopher Adam and Caitlin West to Lisa James and Ed Hobdell, $279,000.
