The following real estate transfers were recorded from Aug. 22-29:
Two parcels, Farren D. and Bridget Eubanks to Cody and Daneka Robertson, $165,000
Six parcels, Clay and Lisa Troutman to Tessie and Ethan Myres, $300,000
0.459 acres at 2955 Adams Schoolhouse Road in Sacramento, Terry Allen and Tammy C. Arnold to Joseph Allen Renfrow, $53,000
32.08 acres, Jackson S. and Madisen Armour, David Shane and Kelly Jo Armour to RC Farms, LLC, $800,000
Two parcels at 1016 W. Harmons Ferry Road in Calhoun, Gregory Allen and Christina Godbold Hines to Johnathon Lee Sutton, $45,000
