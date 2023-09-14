The following real estate transfers were recorded from Sept. 4-12:
One lot in Island, Shawn and Heather Yeiser to Roy and Debra Warner, $10,000
Two parcels, Kimberly C. Marks to Ryan Jackson Brewer, $55,000
One lot at 273 Scotts Bridge Road in Calhoun, Brenda C. Walker to Brittany Case, $20,000
Two tracts at 4122 Kentucky Highway 254 W. in Sacramento, Ramona Lynne Arnett, Katlyn Renee and Jason Lee Arnett to Ramona Lynne Arnett, $70,000
One lot on Kentucky Highway 136, Noah Hunter to Megan Alley, $95,000
One lot in Calhoun, Dallas C. Butterworth to Branden L. and Kathryn Evans, $160,000
