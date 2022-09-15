The following real estate transfers were recorded from Sept. 5-12:
One lot on Canal Street in Rumsey, Terry Middleton to Janita Miller Fleischmann, $500
One lot on Walnut Street in Rumsey, Terry Middleton to Janita Miller Fleischmann, $2,000
0.32 acres on Kentucky Highway 138 in Calhoun, Ronald Alvey, Eva Merle Alvey to Bailee Sutherlin, $105,000
34.071 acres, C. Jeff Jarvis, Theresa Lynn and Robert Craig Walker to Robert Addison Walker, $84,000
Two parcels, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr., master commissioner, Ashley and Michael McCaslin, GM Floyd, LLC, Gary M. Floyd, Luie and Deborah L. Whitaker, Farmers Bank & Trust Company to Luie and Deborah L. Whitaker, $320,000
9.1 acres on Old Highway 81, Shirley A. Wilson to Taylor A. and Kristen Tharp, $125,000
0.342 acres on Cummings Road, Michael D. and Audrey F. Clouse, Joseph Ronald Clouse, Kenneth Lee and Marcia H. Clouse, William L. and Vicki L. Clouse, Rose Elaine and Terry Neil Foster, Barry Thomas and Elaine Lynn Clouse, Kimberly A. Howard, Madonna Jean and Joseph David Riney, Jr., Paul Martin and Esther Lisa Clouse to Paul Martin and Esther Lisa Clouse, $250,000
