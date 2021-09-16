0.68 acres on 603 Kentucky Highway 2438, Jessica McGrath to Zachary W. and Felicia N. Geary, $176,000.
2 tracts on 670 S. First St. in Island, Christopher Dewayne and Angela Gay Johnson to Axe Lee Hollander, $65,000.
0.5 acres on Kentucky Highway 81 in Calhoun, Mary J. Freels to Michael A. Adams, $105,000.
2 tracts, William Thomas and Bridget Richardson, Teresa Richardson and Richard Decker to Jeffery and Emogene Coke, $725,176.
2 parcels on 3535 Kentucky Highway 1080 in Livermore, Meggan L. and Jason A. Colburn to Dallas Jr. and Jamie Dickerson, $179,900.
1 lot on 11950 Kentucky Highway 81 S. in Sacramento, Colburn Properties LLC. to Ashlee N. Steele, David W. Allen, $107,500.
5.255 acres on Trogden Lane, Roger Shocklee to Patrick G. and Dana Lindsey, $90,000.
