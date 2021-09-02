The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 24-30:
Three tracts in Island, Jeffery Lee Payton to Roy and Debra Warner, $70,000.
.75 acres on 186 Brooks Schhse Rd. in Calhoun, Benjamin D. and Jessica Bramschreiber to James H. and Tisa M. Davis, $110,000.
Lot 7 on 4056 Hwy 431 N in Calhoun, Timothy Wayne and Kristy Kay Garner to Brian Adam Kawas, $75,000.
