The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 14-21:
1.40 acres on Harmons Ferry Road, Ray Lynn Baker, John William and Mary Baker to Brandon and Evon Shocklee, $99,000.
Lots 9 and 10 on 304 W. Fifth St. in Livermore, City of Livermore to Kraig Kassinger, $1,501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.