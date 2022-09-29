The following real estate transfers were recorded from Sept. 19-26:
1.124 acres, MBrown Holdings, LLC to Don Phillips, Jr., $175,000
4.781 acres on Kentucky Highway 81 South, Jamie L. Freels to Mary Megan and Grant Penrod, $245,000
Three parcels at 4776 Kentucky Highway 254 W in Sacramento, James W. and Helen Ruth Rickard to William M. Rickard, $92,000
