The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 21-28:
1 lot on 230 Old Sacramento Road in Island, John and Mary Drake to Green River Property Holdings LLC, $10,000.
6 acres, Farren and Bridget Eubanks to William Eubanks, $110,000.
Commissioners deed lot on 250 East Second Street in Calhoun, Billy G Hatfield, Jr., Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc, Sue McCaslin, McLean County, W.E. Quisenberry, Jr. to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, $51,163.77
2 acres on U.S. Highway 56 and KY 136, Clint J. and Erica Wilson to Jessica L. and Adam S. Cheatham, $130,000.
