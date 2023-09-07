The following real estate transfers were recorded from Aug. 29-30:
0.099 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Gordon T. and Ann Bryant to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, $625
Five acres on Kentucky Highway 1080, Randy S. and Sandra B. Terry to Jonathan Igleheart, $39,000
