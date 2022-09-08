The following real estate transfers were recorded from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1:
10.23 acres, Edgar Lee and Lisa M. West to David A. and Cheryl A. Crisp, $61,380
4.801 acres, Lavonda Jones, Candace Leigh Tanner, Benjamin Andrew Jones, Austin Nathaniel and Rachelle Jones, Hannah Gail and Justin Kidd to Jonathan and Traci Ayer, $24,381.60
Two lots on Poplar Street in Sacramento, Sharon Gail Ellis to Meridian Endeavors, LLC, $475,000
Two lots at Hickory Hills, Jessica L. and Chadrick Hall to William Andrew and Christina Hudson, $365,000
