9.098 acres off of Spur Road in Calhoun, Jason Clark and Rachel Clark to Robert Clark, $25,000.
One lot in McLean, Paul B. Farris to Troy M. Slinker and Laura A. Slinker, $5.
Three tracts on Rond Drain Road in Island, Lomer T. Ellis Jr. and Mark Pfeifer to Nancy Ellis and Dara E. Howard.
Two acres in Island, Nancy Ellis and Dara E. Howard to Lomer T. Ellis Jr..
Four tracts near Bell Road in Rumsey, Mark Pfeifer, Nancy Ellis, Dara E. Howard, Bryan R. Reynolds, and Lomer T. Ellis Jr. to Lomer T. Ellis Jr., Mark Pfeifer, Nancy Ellis, and Dara E Howard.
A lot in the 300 block of West 4th Street in Calhoun, Elizabeth McLaughlin to Lawrence C. Troutman, $30,000.
Three tracts on Mulberry St. in Livermore, Anthony Wilson and Kayla Wilson to Stephen A. Ford, $64,500.
A lot on 5th Street in Livermore, Roy E. Phillips and Tiffany Phillips to Randel Phillips, $2,500.
A lot off of Kentucky 136 in Calhoun, Dallas C. Griffin, Dallas C. Butterworth and Jessica L. Humphrey to Dallas C. Butterworth, $60,000 fair cash value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.