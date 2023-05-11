OWENSBORO — Rebecca K. “Becky” Whitaker, 73, of Owensboro, formerly of Michigan and Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2023, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Rebecca Kathryn Whitaker was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Norwalk, Ohio, to the late Leander Presley and Clifita Kathryn DeVoe Whitaker. She retired as a catering manager at the Officer’s Club in Cape Canaveral, Florida and enjoyed painting, crafting, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leander Whitaker and her step-father, Floyd Charley. Becky loved her stuffed dog Chloe that reminded her of her real Chloe.
Survivors include her caregiver and sister-in-law, Janet P. Whitaker of Owensboro; a brother, Donald Whitaker (Sue) of Owensboro; two nephews, Richard Whitaker (Cheryl) of Clarksville, Tennessee and Robert Whitaker (Cristin) of Owensboro; two nieces, Candace Miller (Derek) of Livermore and Suzanne Lightner of Joplin, Missouri; five great nieces; and five great nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan.
Share your memories and photos of Becky at musterfuneralhomes.com.
