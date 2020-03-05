Lake Levels Mar 5, 2020 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save River Stages as of March 2Green River at CalhounFlood Stage: 23 ft. Present: 15.84 ft.Change: -1.02 ft. Green River at ParadiseFlood Stage: 380 ft.Present: 375.52 ft.Change: -3.31 ft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 43° Fair 43° Fair Latest News County votes to add water meter fee to pay for dispatch services Dr. Moolani writes a book on aging Police Reports, March 5, 2020 Calhoun church houses unique, century-old organ Dairy Freeze, a staple in Island community Help Office addresses community complaints Health Inspections, March 5, 2020 What parents should know about vaping Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles OPD investigating Epworth Lane homicide Cars to Cows — David Moore steering the family farm OH seeks to improve the region's 'social determinants of health' KWC purchased former Legacy Owensboro church property Bridge View Pizzeria opens in Island Neighbors ready to bid farewell to Gabe's Tower OPS to hire 2 permanent subs to help shortage Dad's Automotive coming to Booker's location Owensboro, Bowling Green mayors negotiating census wager Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPorter addresses fairness ordinance concerns (1) Citizens should have ability to vote on fairness ordinance (1) Readers Write: Feb. 15, 2020 (1) Area Oxford Houses raise concerns for some (1) Latest News County votes to add water meter fee to pay for dispatch services Dr. Moolani writes a book on aging Police Reports, March 5, 2020 Calhoun church houses unique, century-old organ Dairy Freeze, a staple in Island community Help Office addresses community complaints Health Inspections, March 5, 2020 What parents should know about vaping Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles OPD investigating Epworth Lane homicide Cars to Cows — David Moore steering the family farm OH seeks to improve the region's 'social determinants of health' KWC purchased former Legacy Owensboro church property Bridge View Pizzeria opens in Island Neighbors ready to bid farewell to Gabe's Tower OPS to hire 2 permanent subs to help shortage Dad's Automotive coming to Booker's location Owensboro, Bowling Green mayors negotiating census wager Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPorter addresses fairness ordinance concerns (1) Citizens should have ability to vote on fairness ordinance (1) Readers Write: Feb. 15, 2020 (1) Area Oxford Houses raise concerns for some (1) Cars JC Tritoon Boat 8X22’, ’95 - 642 hrs. 190 h.p. $14,995 Updated 2 hrs ago TOYOTA CAMRY LE $7,495 Mileage: 92,000 Updated 2 hrs ago 2014 Ford Edge AWD, leather interior, 80k, backup camera, excellent $14,390 Updated 2 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes South - 1 bdrm., Wesleyan Park Area. $425 mo., gas $425 Dec 6, 2019 2421 Downing Dr. 3bdr, 2ba, attached garage, fenced in backyard $975 Bathrooms: 2 Updated 2 hrs ago Office Space 3520 New Hartford Rd. Several sizes. Call 270-316-5759 Updated 2 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.