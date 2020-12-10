The following were recorded between Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020:
• 2 tracts on 880 Main Street in Calhoun, Shriley A. Revlett to Mary V. Manley and Paul R. Ray, $160,000.
• 100 acres on waters of Mason Creek, Rebecca Lou Day Maddox, Owen Earl Maddox III, Meredith Leigh and Timothy H. McLellan to Neil and Laurie Scott, $360,000.
• 2 tracts on Ford West Lane in Livermore, Gavin C. Walker to Keith Mason Ayer, $46.161.50.
• 3 tracts in Calhoun, Alvin Lee and Sharon L. Sandefur to Alex Lee Sandefur, $144,200.
• 1.35 acres on Old Hwy 81, Joshua and Allie Kirk to JNT Rentals LLC, $30,000.
• One lot on 15 Briarcliff Road in Calhoun, Housing & Urban Development to Alexis Downey, Tim Vincent and Lisa Vincent.
• 7.41 acres on Hwy 250, Lucas B. and Katherine C. Hardison to Colt Graves, $159,900.
• One lot on Hwy 250, Betty Bolton to Levi Pinkston, $30,000.
• One lot on Hwy 250, Levi Pinkston and Jerry W. and Wendella Vincent, $34,000.
