The following were recorded between Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020:
• 2 tracts in Sacramento, Terry L. and Yonia J. Kirkwood to Thomas C. Jarvis, $90,000.
• 2.66 acres near Green Acres Lane, Tina Revlett to Freddie L. and Marilyn D. Adkins, $80,000.
• 2 lots on 128 Old Buel Road in Calhoun, Joseph B. and Sara T. Coots to Faron K. and Lisa D. Austin, $53,9000.
• 2 1/2 lots on 906 Sand Hill Road in Livermore, Eddie G. Colburn to Tory A. and Rachel Rickard, $136,500.
• One lot on 715 Main Street in Livermore, Tory A. and Rachel N. Rickard to Alexander J. Sutton, $89,000.
• 3 lots on 180 E. 1st Street in Calhoun, Constance E. Revlett to Brad and Misty Baird, $359,9000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.