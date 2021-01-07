The following were recorded between Dec. 17, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021:
• 0.95 acres on 4335 State Route 81 South in Rumsey, Lee Miles and Amanda Carol Carroll to James Bryson Parker and Morgan Reese Carroll, $85,000.
• 3 acres, Alexandra and Aaron Evans to William Joseph and Leslie Jenkins, $167,500.
• 30.037 acres on Highway 138, John R. Revlett and Rodney L. Revlett to Andy Seymour, $225,000.
• 2 lots on 440 W. 4th St. in Calhoun, Sheila Rena Jones to Gary Wayne and Benita Murphy, $7,000.
• One acre, Kenneth Dale Hancock and Mary Evelyn Thompson to Mary Evelyn Thompson, $39,600.
• 3 parcels, David A. and Elaine E. Wright to Adam M. Wright, $622,500.
• One lot on Highway 136, Ronald F. and Eva Merle Alvey to Travis W. Lowery, $89,900.
• Lots 14 and 15 at Ridge Road Estates Subdivision, Leslie Lynn and Venea Hounton to Amy Carole Drake, $32,000.
• 9.963 acres, Matthew and Patricia Hayden to Justus Henry and Donnya Renea Hayden, $67,748.40.
• One lot in Livermore on the east side of Cypress or Lawrence St., Darrell G. and Anita F. Case to Neil C. Case, $54,000.
