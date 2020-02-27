Island City Commission will meet Monday March 2 at 7 p.m. at Island City Hall.
The Fire Chiefs Association will meet Wednesday March 4 at 7 p.m. at the McLean County Courthouse.
Myer Creek Archers board will meet at the clubhouse on Thursday March 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento Lions Club will meet Monday March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Sacramento Lions Club Community Center.
