The McLean County Public Library Board will meet Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m. in the library.
Myer Creek Archers board will meet Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse.
Myer Creek Park Board will meet Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall.
Calhoun City Council will meet Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall.
McLean County Fiscal Court has called a special meeting for Tuesday March 10 at 5 p.m. at the McLean County Courthouse. This will be in place of the regular meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 11.
Livermore City Council will meet Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.
