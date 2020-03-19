The McLean County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the McLean County Courthouse.
McLean County Board of Education has postponed its regularly monthly meeting until next Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the board office in Calhoun.
McLean County Fiscal Court will meet Tuesday March 24 at 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce has canceled its Thursday, March 26 meeting until further notice.
