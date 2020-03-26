The following meetings are scheduled between March 26-April 2, 2020.
McLean County Chamber of Commerce has canceled its Thursday, March 26 meeting.
McLean County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting via teleconference Thursday, March 26 at noon.
Due to extraneous circumstances surrounding COVID-19, all meetings are subject to change. Please contact the organization with questions regarding date or time changes and cancellations.
