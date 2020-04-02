McLean County Fiscal CourtTo meet Wednesday, April 8 at 9 a.m. at the McLean County Courthouse in Calhoun. The meeting will not be open to in-person attendance, but will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Island City CommissionIsland’s regular meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6 will be canceled.
Livermore City CouncilTo meet Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall.
