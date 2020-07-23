Meetings Jul 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McLean County Extension Council MeetingTo meet at the Extension Office at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.Livermore Enhancement FoundationTo meet Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m. via teleconference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 74° Rain Shower 74° Rain Shower Latest News Coleman calls on federal leaders to 'meet this moment', McLean sees rise in active coronavirus cases County receives more than $200,000 in grant money God's House of Hope receives BVI grant Blooms Etc. takes over floral shop in Sacramento Local hotel occupancy better than expected Child abuse often goes unreported by witnesses Soccer teams also under restrictions State budget fears mount as COVID cases continue to rise Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Bosley offers property at 1601 Frederica for Confederate statue Mask mandate difficult to enforce on individuals, but can be enforced on businesses Daviess Circuit Courts cancel upcoming trials due to pandemic 'Big 68' takes final victory lap at Steele Crowne sells for $330,000 M-I Police Reports for Monday, July 20 Baby Boom: Sisters deliver four babies after pregnancy pinky swear M-I Police reports for July 18, 2020 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFiscal Court delays Confederate statue vote (2) Why doesn't bishop call out those supporting abortion? (1) Confederate statues honor an immoral cause (1) More than just racism (1) Mail-in license renewal extended (1) Historical marker for black soldiers gets little notice (1) Sportscenter draws 4,206 in-person voters (1) Readers Write: July 22, 2020 (1) Why Black Lives Matter (1) Hospice director resigns (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
