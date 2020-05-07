The following are subject to change or cancellation
Myer Creek Park BoardScheduled to meet Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall
Calhoun City Council
Scheduled to meet Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall
McLean County Fiscal CourtScheduled to meet via Facebook livestream Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at the McLean Count Courthouse
Livermore City CouncilScheduled to meet via Facebook livestream Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall
