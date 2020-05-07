The following are subject to change or cancellation

Myer Creek Park BoardScheduled to meet Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall

Calhoun City Council

Scheduled to meet Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall

McLean County Fiscal CourtScheduled to meet via Facebook livestream Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at the McLean Count Courthouse

Livermore City CouncilScheduled to meet via Facebook livestream Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall

