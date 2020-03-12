The following public meetings will take place between March 12 to March 19, 2020.
Livermore City Council will meet Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall.
McLean County Public Library Board will meet Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at the library.
Sacramento City Commission will meet Monday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Sacramento City Hall.
McLean County Board of Education will meet Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the board office in Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.