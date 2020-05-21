The following are subject to change or cancellation
McLean County Board of EducationScheduled to meet Thursday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. via YouTube livestream.
McLean County Fiscal CourtScheduled to meet Tuesday, May 26 at 5 p.m. at the McLean County Courthouse. The meeting will not be open to in-person attendance, but will be available via Facebook livestream.
