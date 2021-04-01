The following were recorded between March 16 and March 30:
• Chad Ellis Henderson, 36, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue in Owensboro was arrested on March 16 for improper registration plate, improperly on the left side of the road, possession of marijuana, improper parking violations and receiving stolen property.
• Bradley Dean Tanner, 41, of the 2100 block of Highway 796 in Calhoun was arrested on March 16 for failure to use or improper signal, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking controlled substance and improper turn.
• Roger J. Arnold, 36, of the 50 block of Church Street in Cleaton was arrested on March 17 for operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Dennis Wade Willoughby, 50, of the 50 block of Church Street in Cleaton was arrested on March 17 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Donte J. Dixon, 19, of the 600 block of Apache Drive in Hopkinsville was arrested on March 19 for speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of a defaced firearm, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Davonte Dartez Crite, 24, of the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive in Evansville, Indiana was arrested on March 26 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and failure to use or improper signal.
• Dakota Levi Goodman, 22, of the 700 block of Main Street in Livermore was arrested on March 26 for a felony warrant out of Evansville, Indiana.
• Kenny D. Potts, 28, of the 200 block of Highbanks Ferry Road in Slaughters was arrested on March 28 for operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to provide required insurance and no registration plates.
• Ronald Allen Chinn, 35, was arrested March 28 for a warrant out of Christian County.
• Ladonna Smith, 55, of the 300 block of North Canal Street in Rumsey was arrested on March 29 for no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to provide required insurance, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Cabaab Sinclair Tapp, 19, of the 400 block of Skyline Park Drive in Hopkinsville was arrested on March 29 for trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.