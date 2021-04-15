The following were recordered between April 7 and April 9:
• Jason Jones, 43, of the 1400 block of Old Buck Creek Church Road in Livermore was arrested on April 7 for third degree burglary, attempted second degree burglary and public intoxication.
• Christopher Andrew Jones, 30, of the 8700 block of US Hwy 41 South in Slaughters was arrested on April 7 for speeding and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Eric L. Lussier, 32, of the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Livermore was arrested on April 7 for second degree burglary, public intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
• Tyler Dale Epley, 23, of the 80 block of Grubbs Lane in Dunmor was arrested on April 8 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Justin W. Smith, 37, of the 400 block of East 6th Street in Livermore was arrested on April 9 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Cecil Owen Evans, 56, of the 300 block of Canal Street in Rumsey was arrested on April 9 for driving on a suspended license, no tail lamps, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.