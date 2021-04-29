The following was recorded between April 20 and April 27:
• Zoe J. Chambers-Hendricks, 19, of the 300 block of West 7th Street in Calhoun was arrested on Tuesday, April 20 for unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, terroristic threatening, assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.