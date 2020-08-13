The following were recorded between Aug. 4-10, 2020:
Jarrod A. Hicks, 39, of the 200 block of East 7th Street in Livermore, was charged on Aug. 7 with driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
Ty E. Dodson, 56, of the 2000 block of West 7th Street in Owensboro, was charged on Aug. 8 with driving under the influence.
