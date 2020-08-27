Police Reports, Aug. 27, 2020 Aug 27, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following were recorded between Aug. 18-24, 2020:Robert L. Corn, 43, of the 100 block of Den Hart in Calhoun, was charged on Aug. 19 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 75° Clear 75° Clear Latest News Livermore resident hopes to preserve Black history of city DCPS has successful first day of distance learning for students OCS students back in classroom Wednesday Teams excited to be moving ahead COVID exposes Kentucky's digital gap Panel: State, businesses have role in substance abuse recovery Goodfellows Club begins Clothe a Child fundraiser Memorial dedicated to Kirtley, women's right to vote Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Where is BLM outrage over shootings in Chicago? Burlington Stores coming to Gateway Commons Paging Dr. Polio: Two Drs. Joseph Polio to work at OSMO Setting Up Shop: Century-old home turned into The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co. Tell City man killed in workplace accident at Aleris OMU'S back payments approaching $900K Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcConnell delaying virus aid delays our recovery (2) Watson, Conder clash over proposed TIF agreement (1) Would you want to live to 150? (1) Where is BLM outrage over shootings in Chicago? (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
