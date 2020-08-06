The following were recorded between July 28, and Aug. 4, 2020:
John B. Sullivan, 45, of the 4000 block of U.S. 140 West, was charged on July 30 with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Sirena J. McMullen, 21, of the 6000 block of Todd Bridge Road, was charged on July 25 with speeding and possession of a controlled substance.
Daryl K. Ball, 51, of the 900 block of Smith Bridge Road, was charged on Aug. 3 with Wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, and operating a vehicle with an expired license.
