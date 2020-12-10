Police Reports, Dec. 10, 2020 kwilson2 kwilson2 Author email Dec 10, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following was recorded between Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2020• Lucas Earl Doss, 35, of the 100 block of City Lane in Sacramento, was charged on Dec. 7 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save kwilson2 Author email Follow kwilson2 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 36° Fair 36° Fair Latest News Hospice hires new CEO Coalition of children's advocacy groups releases 2021 legislative priorities Adjusting to a different holiday season What are the Top 10 stories of 2020? OHS staff brings wealth of knowledge, experience to gridiron Deputy jailers to receive "Lifesaving Award" for helping resuscitate inmate American Legion post collecting 'Bikes for Kids' Revamped Devil "D' has played well Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Hawesville's Riverview Restaurant closed Aleris has new name, new owner Kentucky mayor gets DUI after sleeping in drive-thru, crash M-I police reports for December 6, 2020 Images Videos CommentedMcLean receives four food deliveries through USDA Farmers to Families, hopes for more (1) Statue committee to make final recommendations (1) Our brains are too full these days (1) Beshear restrictions are hardest on service industry, owners say (1) State outlines initial plan to vaccinate health workers (1) Beshear: Fighting COVID-19 has been 'hard emotionally' (1) Election law at center stage as legal battles continue in several states (1) Winterizing tools prepares for the next season (1) Stivers says addressing governor's emergency powers essential (1) Individuals are the key to fighting the virus, say judge-executives (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.