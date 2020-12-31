The following were recorded between Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2020:
• Sadie Lorene Majors, 48, of the 200 block of Billy Drake Road in Central City, was charged on Dec. 22 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a third degree controlled substance.
• Keith L. Hudson, 52, of the 800 block of Kaiser Lane in Calhoun, was charged on Dec. 23 with sodomy in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.
• Casey J. Bigers, 34, of the 600 block of N. 2nd Street in Central City, was charged on Dec. 28 with assault in the fourth degree, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, criminal mischief in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Htay Reh, 19, of the 3000 block of Reliant Circle in Owensboro, was charged on Dec. 27 with disregarding a stop sign, possession of alcohol as a minor, operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
