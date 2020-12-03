The following were recorded between Nov. 13 to Nov. 25, 2020:
• Daniel R. Johnson, 34, of the 3000 block of Adams Schoolhouse Road in Sacramento, was charged on Nov. 13 with receiving stolen property.
• Thomas N. Richie, 30, of the 500 block of West 5th Street in Livermore, was charged on Nov. 20 with unlawful transaction with a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ian R. L. Browning, 20, of the 100 block of McEthel Drive in Griffin, was charged on Nov. 25 with driving under the influence.
