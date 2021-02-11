The following were recorded between Dec. 28, 2020 and Feb. 6, 2021:
• Christopher L. Napier, 38, of the 1800 block of Doug Hill Road in Island, was arrested on Feb. 3 for second degree strangulation, fourth degree assault resulting in a minor injury and drug paraphernalia.
• Brittney A. Nance, 37, of the 30 block of Hannah Lane in Rumsey, was arrested on Feb. 5 for drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nathan Nance, 43, of the 30 block of Hannah Lane in Rumsey, was arrested on Feb. 5 for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Nichole F. Wheatley, 42, of the 5900 block of East County Road 786 N in Grandview, Indiana, was arrested on Feb. 6 for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.