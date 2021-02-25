The following were recorded between Feb. 8 and Feb. 19, 2021:
• Michael S. Case, 43, of the 400 block of Willow Street in Livermore was charged on Feb. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Jennifer L. Case, 42, of the 400 block of Willow Street in Livermore was charged on Feb. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Heath Wilson Riley, 36, of the 700 block of W Harmons Ferry Road in Calhoun was arrested on Feb. 19 on charges of first degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia.
