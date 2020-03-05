The following police reports were recorded between Feb. 25 to March 2, 2020.
Katherine L. Baker, 28, of the 300 block of Race St. in Madisonville, was charged on March 3 with having no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of a change of address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.