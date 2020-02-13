Brian E. Pendley, 58, of the 500 block of 5th St. in Sacramento, was charged on Feb. 10 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, buying or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking marijuana.
Nathaniel L. Bauhgn, 26, of the 1000 block of KY-56 North in Calhoun, was charged on Feb. 10 with possession of a controlled substance , buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, having an improper registration plate, failure to maintain required insurance, disregarding a stop sign, and possession of marijuana
