The following were recorded between Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021:
• Terra D. Napier, 40, of the 1800 block of Doug Hill Road in Island, was charged on Dec. 29, 2020 with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher L. Napier, 38, of the 1800 block of Doug Hill Road in Island, was charged on Dec. 29, 2020 with assault in the fourth degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon R. Burton, 36, of the 2200 block of Discayne Drive in Owensboro, was charged on Jan. 1 with speeding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernlia.
