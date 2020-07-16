The following were recorded between July 7-13, 2020:
Samantha N. McCormick, 27, of the 300 block of Elritero Lane in Hartford, was charged on July 11 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, speeding, improper passing, failure to use signal, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Tracy L. Presley, 49, of the 400 block of West 5th Street in Livermore, was charged on July 8 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to provide an operator’s license, two counts of fleeing or evading police, hindering prosecution or apprehension, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Connis Denny, 41, of the 200 block of Wilson Street in Greenville, was charged on July 8 with two counts of fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a felon, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Xavier S. Wells, 32, of the 100 block of KY-2533, was charged on July 7 with careless driving, trafficking marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
