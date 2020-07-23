The following were recorded between July 14-20, 2020:
Brittany R. Hill, 34, of the 300 block of West 5th Street in Livermore, was charged on July 15 with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
James L. Rachel, 60, of the 300 block of U.S. 431 North, was charged on July 17 with trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Audie J. Hillard, 63, of the 300 block of U.S. 431 North, was charged on July 17 with trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Phillip D. Fulkerson, 50, of the 9000 block of KY-405, was charged on July 19 with sexual abuse.
