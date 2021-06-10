The following were recorded between June 3 and June 7:
• Samuel Matthew Morris, 40, of the 600 block of North Short Street in Livermore was arrested on June 3 for trafficking a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• Samuel Allen Rolley, 31, of the 700 block of Main Street in Livermore was arrested on June 3 for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, falsely reporting an incident and criminal mischief.
• Nathan Carl Gillette, 41, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Livermore was arrested on June 5 for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and strangulation in the first degree.
• Brandy Michelle Blue, 37, of the 300 block of West 3rd Street in Livermore was arrested on June 7 for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, failure to maintain require documents and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
