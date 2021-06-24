The following were recorded between June 15 and June 18:
Denetta Lynn Johnson, 48, of the 200 block of Duvall Court in Livermore was arrested on June 15 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, not using a seatbelt and disregarding a stop sign.
Jordan W. Dennis, 44, of the 800 block of Oak Hill Street in Livermore was arrested on June 16 for trafficking a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Bradley D. Tanner, 41, of the 2000 block of Highway 796 in Calhoun was arrested on June 16 for trafficking a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.
Jason L. Neal, 37, of the 300 block of Anderson Street in Calhoun was arrested on June 16 for trafficking a controlled substance, criminal possession of forged instrument, receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Powell, 42, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Calhoun was arrested on June 18 for leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or evading police, no operating license and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.